Coronavirus Unlock 1.0: The Home Ministry on Friday said that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 9 PM and 5 AM throughout the country, except for essential activities. It said some states and Union Territories were also restricting movement of persons and vehicles plying on highways between 9 PM and 5 AM, and the MHA advised them not to.

However, the restriction doesn’t apply to loading or unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying state and national highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Accordingly, States/Union Territories are advised not to prevent such movement as mentioned above. Necessary instructions to this effect may please be issued to the district and local authorities,” Home Secretary directed the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs.

Last month, Centre had allowed the states to decide the plan to re-open businesses and the economy, which were under complete lockdown for close to two months in the wake of Covid-19. Almost all the states have adopted the strategy of partial and phased-wise opening of services.

While the infection numbers have gone up in recent days, the states are likely to continue with their current plan of phase-wise opening. Maharashtra and Delhi, two worst-hit big cities, have ruled out any possibility of lockdown extension. Currently, only containment zones are under complete lockdown till June 30.

