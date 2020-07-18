COVID treatment: IIT Madras-incubated startup launches portable Coronavirus hospital

Modulus Housing has developed the mediCAB in collaboration with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. (Photo: The Indian Express)

In a positive development for India’s already-stretched healthcare infrastructure, Modulus Housing, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, has developed a portable hospital unit called mediCAB to treat COVID-19 patients.

According to Modulus Housing, one mediCAB unit can accommodate as many as 15 beds. It can be easily transported and installed anywhere in just two hours with the help of four persons.

The mediCAB can be converted into a multiple purpose healthcare facility, with different segments assigned for patient screening, intensive care unit (ICU), and isolations wards, etc. The portable cab can be easily customised.

According to the information available on Modulus Housing’s website, a mediCAB can even be deployed in the remote locations where health infrastructure is not available, as it is foldable and can be transported in a truck to anywhere in the country. The cabins in the mediCAB are tightly sealed and it is dust-proof. It has in-built electricals which are just plug-n-play.

Modulus Housing, which was founded by two IIT alumni in 2018, has developed the mediCAB in collaboration with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. MediCAB was recently launched in Wayanad district of Kerala. Units are being deployed now to treat coronavirus patients there.

The Union Human Resources Ministry has lauded the effort. On Twitter, the ministry said, “IIT Madras-incubated start-up, Modulus Housing has developed a portable hospital unit called ‘MediCAB.’ It includes separate sections for doctors, isolation, medical room, an ICU & as many as 15 beds. It has already been deployed in Wayanad District, Kerala.”

“Good job, team,” the HRD ministry tweeted on Saturday.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, availability of beds can be a problem in the coming days. According to data from the World Bank, India has just 0.7 hospital beds available for 1,000 people. Experts say mediCAB can help in filling up the gap.

With 34,884 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus infections in India increased to 1,038,716; and the death toll reached 26,273.