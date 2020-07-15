COVID treatment: Govt may issue guidelines on long-term health impact of Coronavirus

The government is collecting information regarding complications developed by recovered Covid-19 patients from hospitals. (Photo: The Indian Express)

The corona crisis is far from over even though the recovery rate in India has gone up sharply in the past few weeks. Hospitals are now reporting long-term health complications among recovered COVID-19 patients. The government has started consulting experts in this regard and likely to issue guidelines based on experts’ advice soon, reported The Indian Express.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, who also heads the clinical research group of the national Covid-19 task force, earlier this week said data from recovered patients with severe infection showed that their lungs were in bad shape. In some case, he said, patients continued to have neurological disorders.

Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the Directorate General of Health Services has started a consultative exercise in this regard.

The government is collecting information about complications developed by recovered Covid-19 patients from Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Lady Hardinge and six AIIMS outside Delhi, he said. “On the basis of that information, we may, in future, issue guidelines in the matter,” Bhushan said as reported by The Indian Express.

In an interview earlier this week, Dr Guleria had said there are people who have residual damage. “We have seen a number of patients who have severe pneumonia, where lungs get totally scarred. Although they come out, some of them require oxygen at home after recovery. Three months down, CT Scans have shown lungs are in bad shape.”

AIIMS is studying whether such patients need to be put under a rehabilitation programme after their discharge from hospital, said Dr Guleria.

He said some patients keep complaining of dry cough. It is because of scars in the lung. Some patients have complained of weakness and of not having the energy to go back to work. There are serious neurological problems even in some cases, Dr Guleria said as reported by The Indian Express.