Covid test report in 15 minutes at Bengaluru Airport! Check cost, key details

Covid-19 test report in 15 minutes at Bengaluru Airport! Flyers at Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru will be able to know their Covid-19 test reports within 15 minutes. The express service of Rapid PCR (Abbott ID NOW) Covid-19 testing is available for 24 hours, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates Bengaluru airport said in a statement.

Covid-19 test cost at Bengaluru Airport

Apart from the Rapid PCR (Abbott ID NOW), the normal RT-PCR testing is also available at Bengaluru airport. Passengers need to pay Rs 2,400 for the Rapid PCR (Abbott ID NOW) Coronavirus test that will provide results within 15 minutes. The regular RT-PCR Covid-19 test will cost a flyer Rs 800. The regular RT-PCR test result would take up to six hours.

Until the test results come, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms. As per government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website. Passengers can pre-book the slots for testing on https://testing-lab.com/covid19-testing-center. Notably, passengers, who will be tested Covid positive will be processed. BIAL has set up detailed standard operating procedures to manage people who test COVID-19 positive at the BLR Airport, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities.

The RT-PCR testing centre at Bengaluru Airport has been certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The testing centre is located near the Arrivals area of the Terminal of Bengaluru Airport. The RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited.

There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the Terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the BLR Airport Terminal. A waiting lounge with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is part of the facility. International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at BLR. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo an RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.