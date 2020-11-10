  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level: Jain

By: |
November 10, 2020 7:07 PM

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on Tuesday shared a copy of the order dated November 9. "Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat Covid-19 complications and deaths.

The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Seeking to reduce coronavirus-related deaths in the national capital, the Delhi government has ordered COVID-19 test centres to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation level of people, and persons found having it below 94 per cent are to undergo compulsory medical examination.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on Tuesday shared a copy of the order dated November 9.
“Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat Covid-19 complications and deaths. All RAT and RTPCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination,” he tweeted.

Related News

The order to mandatorily check oxygen concentration level comes amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 in the national capital.

Delhi recorded more than 70 coronavirus-related fatalities for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the death toll to 7,060, while 5,023 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.4 lakh, according to a bulletin by the health department.

Over 7,000 daily fresh cases have been recorded on two days in November (November 6 and November 8), over 6,000 daily cases four times.

On November 8, the daily infection tally was 7745, the highest single-day spike here till date and 77 deaths. On Saturday, 79 fatalities were recorded, the highest in over four months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID test centres to mandatorily measure oxygen saturation level Jain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19: India second in world in testing; positivity rate down at 7.18 pc, says govt
2New test for COVID-19 cleared for use by labs
3Vladimir Putin says all Russian COVID-19 vaccines are effective: Media reports