Covid: Singapore records seven deaths, 19,420 cases

Seven fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 913, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Written by PTI
Till Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 497,997 COVID-19 cases. (Photo source: Reuters)

Seven more people died from coronavirus in Singapore, which reported a record daily count of 19,420 cases. The infected included 241 people who came from abroad.

Till Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 497,997 COVID-19 cases. Rapid antigen tests detected 16,102 infections.

Another 3,077 infections were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, the ministry said. So far, 94 per cent of Singapore’s eligible population have completed their full vaccination regime under the national vaccination programme. About 64 per cent of the total population have received booster shots of the vaccine.

The Ministry of Education will help in the vaccination of schoolchildren below 12 years of age after the March holidays. As many as 213,000 children aged between 5 and 11, have received their first dose of the vaccine till February 13, 120,000 of them have been fully vaccinated.

