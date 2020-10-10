COVID recovery rate rises to 93.87 per cent in Bihar

Coronavirus situation improves in Bihar.

The recovery rate of COVID patients rose to 93.87 per cent in Bihar on Saturday, while 1140 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 1,94,965 in the state, health department bulletin said. Bihar reported 10 fresh COVID casualties in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 944, the bulletin said. A total of 1226 people were cured of the contagion disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,83,007.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 93.87 per cent Saturday, marginally up from 93.79 on Friday, it said. The state has total 11,014 active cases of coronavirus at present. Three fresh fatalities have been reported from Patna, while two each were registered from Banka and Munger and one each from Araria and Madhepura district, it said.

Patna has registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 226 followed by Bhagalpur at 64, Gaya (45), Nalanda (42), Munger (39), East Champaran (37), Rohtas (36), Bhojpur (33), Muzaffarpur (32), Saran and Vaishali (32 each) and Samastipur (29). A total of 1,06,817 samples have been tested which took the total number of samples examined so far at over 83.06 lakh in the state, the bulletin said. Of the 1140 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Patna district accounted for the highest 255 cases followed by Saharsa (69), Purnea (58), Araria (57) and Muzaffarpur (50).

Patna district has reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 30,436 followed by Muzaffarpur at 8812 and Bhagalpur, East Champaran and Purnea have reported more than 7,000 cases. Begusarai, Gaya, Madhubani and Nalanda have witnessed over 6,000 infections