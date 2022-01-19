Covid patients admitted to Delhi hospitals outnumber those discharged from January 1-17

“Plateauing of hospital admissions is an indication that the wave has peaked. We may see a decline in the number of cases in two to three days,” Jain had said.

The number of COVID-19 patients admitted to Delhi hospitals in January so far is higher than the number of those discharged, according to government data.

An analysis of the data shows on an average, 395 Covid patients were admitted to hospitals on a daily basis between January 1 and January 17, while 243 patients were discharged daily in the period.

A total of 4,134 patients were discharged from the city hospitals in the period as against 6,707 patients who were admitted to these facilities.

The data also shows that the number of admissions was more than double the number of discharges between January 1 and January 7.

On the first day of the month, there were 70 admissions as against 28 discharges. The next day, there were 75 admissions while the number of patients discharged was 32.

On January 3, the number of discharges recorded was 32 but that of admissions rose to 140.

The number of admissions on January 4, 5, 6 and 7 stood at 222, 340, 385 and 456, while the corresponding figure for discharges on those days was 77, 71, 104 and 161.

The hospital admissions crossed the 100 mark on January 3 and breached the 200 mark the next day. It crossed the 300 mark on January 5 and the 400 mark two days later. It breached the 500 mark on January 10.

In the said period, Delhi recorded the highest number of 544 hospital admissions on January 12 and the lowest on January 1 at 70.

The hospital admissions saw a marginal decline for two consecutive days after January 12, when 515 admissions each were recorded.

The figure rose slightly to 526 on January 15 and then declined to 503 on January 16 and further to 451 on January 17.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had last week said the hospital admissions had stabilised, which indicated that the third wave of the pandemic had plateaued.

“We have observed that the number of hospital admissions has stabilised in the last four to five days…and 85 per cent of the beds are vacant,” he had told reporters.

“Plateauing of hospital admissions is an indication that the wave has peaked. We may see a decline in the number of cases in two to three days,” Jain had said.

The national capital has witnessed a decline in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days.

Delhi logged 11,684 fresh Covid cases and 38 more deaths due to the disease on Tuesday, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent. The number of cases reported on Tuesday was 6.72 per cent lower than that of Monday’s. The city had reported 12,527 new Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.

The national capital had reported 28,867 Covid cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike here since the outbreak of the pandemic. Delhi’s previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 coronavirus cases was recorded on April 20 last year.