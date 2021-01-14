  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid Paradox: Poor hygiene equals less Covid deaths

By: |
January 14, 2021 8:21 AM

It wasn’t as if India handled the Covid pandemic better than OECD countries or that it had a less virulent strain, a CSIR study found that countries with better hygiene and sanitation standards tended to have higher deaths.

A CSIR study found that countries with better hygiene and sanitation standards tended to have higher deaths; the hypothesis is that citizens of countries with poorer hygiene tend to develop higher immunity.

The same relationship, it turns out, holds for individual states within India.

The same relationship, it turns out, holds for individual states within India.

