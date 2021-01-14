Covid Paradox: Poor hygiene equals less Covid deaths

A CSIR study found that countries with better hygiene and sanitation standards tended to have higher deaths; the hypothesis is that citizens of countries with poorer hygiene tend to develop higher immunity. (Photo source: ANI)

It wasn’t as if India handled the Covid pandemic better than OECD countries or that it had a less virulent strain, a CSIR study found that countries with better hygiene and sanitation standards tended to have higher deaths; the hypothesis is that citizens of countries with poorer hygiene tend to develop higher immunity.

The same relationship, it turns out, holds for individual states within India.