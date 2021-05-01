  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID: Only 25 people can attend marriage event in U’khand now

By: |
May 1, 2021 5:33 PM

Reviewing the COVID situation in the state via video conferencing, Rawat directed all district magistrates to limit the number of people attending marriage ceremonies to 25.

He also authorised the DMs to reduce the duration for the opening of market places if they find it necessary.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday further lowered the cap on the number of people attending a marriage ceremony in the state from 100 to 25 in the wake of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.
Reviewing the COVID situation in the state via video conferencing, Rawat directed all district magistrates to limit the number of people attending marriage ceremonies to 25.

He also authorised the DMs to reduce the duration for the opening of market places if they find it necessary.
Rawat ordered the payment of an incentive of Rs 1,000 each to Asha volunteers. The COVID helpline numbers and call centres should be fully active and keep updating information related to availability of beds and injections, he said.

Related News

All efforts should be made to increase the number of oxygen cylinders, he said, adding ambulance rates should be fixed to prevent over-rating, Rawat said.

A total of 147 STF teams have been set up in Uttarakhand to stop black marketing of drugs used in treatment of COVID-19, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID Only 25 people can attend marriage event in U’khand now
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Scientists say Modi government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge
2Govt permits oxygen concentrator imports via post, courier for personal use under gift category
3South Asians in England at greater risk in second COVID wave, new study finds