Covid on the rise: State-wise infections explained in numbers

With 2,97,580 infections, India now stands 2 lakh infections below Russia.

On Friday, India moved past the UK to become the country with the fourth-highest corona cases. With 2,97,580 infections, India now stands 2 lakh infections below Russia. While much of this growth has come from major cities like Mumbai and Delhi, after easing of the lockdown restrictions, cases have started growing in other states. Haryana’s daily growth rate is double at 9.9%.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh are also registering near 10% growth. Cases in Uttar Pradesh are growing at 4.1%. Meanwhile, Delhi, on Friday, overtook Mumbai in terms of daily additions, adding 1,877 new cases. Deaths in Delhi are rising at a high 8.3% in the fifth phase of the lockdown.

In Haryana, deaths are doubling every 8 days. Kerala, which until now was showing signs of recovery is recording 6% daily increase in deaths. Testing capacity has undergone little changes. While India is expected to test more. In the last five days, it only added 1.37 lakh tests daily, not much different from the previous five-day average.