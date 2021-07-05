Covid norm violations: Delhi govt closes Lajpat Nagar market till further orders

"It is, hereby, directed that the above market (Lajpat Nagar Central Market) is closed with immediate effect until further orders," the DDMA order said. (File photo: (IE)

The Delhi government has closed the popular Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi till further orders and the Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar till July 6 for violation of Covid norms, officials said on Monday. The order to close the markets was issued on Sunday by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), South East District, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said that an inspection was carried out by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar Central Market wherein “gross violations” of guidelines was observed.

“It is, hereby, directed that the above market (Lajpat Nagar Central Market) is closed with immediate effect until further orders,” the DDMA order said. It also directed that the market’s association take all measures to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed and that this be done within a day from the order being issued. “Whereafter a review shall be taken regarding opening of this segment of the market. Officials of MCD (municipal corporations of Delhi) and the Delhi Police are directed that no street side or unauthorised shops are functional within the Lajpat Nagar market area,” the order said. SDM, Kotwali, Arvind Rana issued the order for closure of the Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar.

“Market shopkeepers, vendors and general public in Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazar, are not following Covid appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, market association and shopkeepers are unable to ensure Covid protocols,” it said. “Covid protocols are being contravened in the Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazar which may cause super spreading of coronavirus. Therefore I, Arvind Rana, Incident Commander, Sub Division Kotwalihereby order shutting down of entire Rui Mandi, Sadar Bazar, market from July 5 to July 6 or further orders,” the order stated.

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Restrictions are being eased in a phase manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7. This is not the first time when a market has been shut by the district administration after the second wave.

The DDMA on June 30 ordered shutting down of main Laxmi Nagar market, Mangal Bazar, Gandhi Nagar market all in east Delhi and Nangloi market in west Delhi for not following Covid protocols. The DDMA had on June 20 also issued notices to three prominent markets in Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Sadar Bazar after observing violations of norms.