INSCOG confirms 2 news Omicron strains in India; Potential Monkeypox outbreak puts nations on alert: Top Health Updates

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over, the WHO has reiterated once again as several nations witness new wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths.

In Europe, situation remains grim in Germany while in Asia, China has been facing a stubborn outbreak leading to disruption in daily life and supply chain management.

In India, which has been seeing rather moderate number of daily cases for over 10 days, there is a cause of new worry. INSACOG – the country’s Covid-19 genomic sequencing consortium — has confirmed the presence of two new strains of the Omicron variant of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, several nations are reporting Monkeypox cases. Nations have been warned that it has the potential to be the next outbreak. As the nations deal with the latest healthcare concerns, here are latest updates on coronavirus pandemic and Monkeypox cases.

According to an Indian Express report, an 80-year-old man from Telangana has become the first confirmed case of BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron strain of novel coronavirus. More importantly, the man has no past record of international travel. Also, the report says that the man had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine. INSACOG’s other report says that another sub-variant of Omicron BA.4 has been detected in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu.

Researchers say that both these sub-variants are responsible for the latest surge of Covid-19 infections in Europe as well as the US. Since these two are sub-variants of Omicron strain, the WHO already considers them as ‘variants of concern,’ the Indian Express report added.