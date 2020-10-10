COVID infections in Karnataka breach seven lakh mark with 10,517 fresh cases

According to the health department bulletin, Belagavi district in North Karnataka bordering Maharashtra emerged as a second major contributor today with 515 fresh infections.

The coronavirus infections in Karnataka breached the seven lakh mark with 10,517 fresh cases on Saturday whereas 102 fatalities took the death toll to 9,891. The cumulative count in the state now stood at 7,00,786 comprising 5,69,947 discharges including 8,337 today. Active cases stood at 1,20,929 including 892 in the ICU. There were as many as 1,12,770 tests done on Saturday including 48,403 Rapid Antigen Detection Tests taking the total tests done so far to 58.52 lakh, the health department said.

Bengaluru led the spike in cases with 4,563 fresh cases and 30 deaths. Cumulatively, the city has reported 2,76,934

infections, 3,320 deaths, 2,08,702 discharges including 1,726 on Saturday and 64,911 active cases comprising 349 in ICU. According to the health department bulletin, Belagavi district in North Karnataka bordering Maharashtra

emerged as a second major contributor today with 515 fresh infections. The department said 465 cases were reported in Mysuru, 455 in Hassan, 447 in Chitradurga, 374 in Tumakuru, 345 in Davangere, 316 in Dakshina Kannada, 259 in Shivamogga, 248 in Mandya, 241 in Chikkamagaluru, 237 in Udupi, 225 in Ballari, 224 in Bengaluru Rural and 216 in Kodagu.

Cases were also reported, in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts. In terms of fatalities, Mysuru stood next to Bengaluru with 13 deaths. Seven deaths were reported in Koppal, six in Hassan, four each in Haveri, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada, three each in Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Dharwad and Kolar.

The bulletin said five deaths occurred in Koppal, four each in Shivamogga and Kodagu, three each in Ballari, Hassan and Tumakuru and two each in Mandya, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada. One fatality each was reported in Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Haveri and Vijayapura. While a majority of those who died of coronavirus

were above 50 years, there were people in their thirties and forties too who succumbed to the infection.

Most of those who died of coronavirus had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, or Influenza Like Illness. The health department said as of Saturday over 1.22 lakh people were home quarantined in the last one week whereas

in the past 14 days, 5.44 lakh primary contacts and 3.38 lakh secondary contacts were traced.