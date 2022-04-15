COVID: Gurugram authorities to vaccinate door-to-door as cases rise

With COVID cases rising at the rate of nine per cent, authorities here have started a ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign in which officials will go door to door and administer vaccine doses to eligible people.

The district has been reporting over 100 cases every day for the last four days. It accounts for around 13 per cent of country’s total active cases at present.

The sudden spike in cases has left both state and central governments perturbed.

Haryana home Minister Anil Vij sent ACS Rajiv Arora to review COVID readiness in the district, and subsequently directed the authorities for a door-to-door vaccination initiative.

“People are not showing interest in completing vaccination schedules and are showing poor interest in what we call precaution or booster dose. We will now go vaccinate them door to door,” said CMO Dr Virender Yadav.

He said the administration will urge the people to get a booster dose for themselves, and for their children who are eligible for it.

The city reported 150 cases on Friday, taking the number of total active cases to 589.

The local administration has held a special meeting with all private hospitals here and mandated testing of entire staff, patients, and symptomatic attendants employed there.

The city will soon increase its testing capacity to 5,000 tests a day, as compared to 1,500 currently, officials said.

In Gurugram, a majority of the newly infected people were seen to have travelled in the recent past, especially to Goa.