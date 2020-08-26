COVID guidelines for religious places: Follow these measures if you are visiting a religious place amid pandemic

Religious places in India witness a large influx of people.

Coronavirus in India: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday shared precautionary measures to be taken for visiting religious places amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The religious places were allowed to open back in June. In its advisory shared on Twitter, the ministry stated that physical distancing is the key to prevent the spread of the virus. It added that everyone should maintain ‘2 gaz ki doori’ or a distance of six feet from each other. Moreover, it stated that shoes and footwear must be left inside the vehicles, or people should ensure that their footwear is in a separate slot from others.

When the religious places were allowed to open in June, the ministry had issued an SOP for preventive measures that must be followed. Religious places in India witness a large influx of people due to strong religious sentiments, which could be more during the pandemic. Therefore, certain measures needed to be put in place.

The government had only allowed those religious places to be open for the public which were located outside containment zones. Apart from that, it was advised that people above the age of 65 years, children below 10 years, pregnant women as well as individuals having comorbidities should remain inside. This was to be enforced by the organisations that were managing these religious places.

Apart from that, other measures that the workers and the visitors were instructed to follow were: