Covid gathers pace in the north: Besides Delhi, Rajasthan recording highest daily cases since start of crisis

In Haryana, daily infections increased from 1,761 on November 6 to 1,780 on December 6.

Last month, Rajasthan became the eleventh state in the country to record over 2.5 lakh Covid-19 infections, as the pace of new cases in the state increased.

Besides Delhi, Rajasthan is one of the few areas which is recording its highest daily infections since the start of the crisis. On December 6, daily infections in the state averaged 2,242, whereas a month ago, Rajasthan was averaging 1,769 cases daily. In fact, in the last month, the state has added a quarter of its total cases.

However, Rajasthan is not the only state to witness a revival of corona infections. Daily infections in Madhya Pradesh may not be as high as 2,400 cases per day the state was witnessing in September, but they are still double than its last month’s tally. On November 6, MP was averaging 689 cases daily, but on December 6 this increased to 1,403.

In Haryana, daily infections increased from 1,761 on November 6 to 1,780 on December 6. Punjab witnessed a rise from 444 to 660 daily cases, whereas daily cases in Uttar Pradesh increased from 1,923 to 1,968 during the same period. In Gujarat too there was an increase from 937 cases to 1,517. In Uttarakhand, infections jumped from 357 to 468.

While daily infections in Jammu and Kashmir have not changed since, Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing its worst bout of Covid-19 cases. Daily cases in the state have more than doubled in the last month. From 333 cases on November 6, daily cases in the state jumped to 775 on Sunday.