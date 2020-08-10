Covid fatality rate in Bengal highest among people over 75 years: Health dept

The official said the AAI issued an order to its regional executive directors on Monday, which said, "The competent authority has approved to put the operation of GoAir on cash and carry basis out of all AAI airports with effect from 0001 hrs of 11th August 2020".
At 13.89 per cent, the COVID-19 fatality rate in West Bengal is the highest among people aged above 75 years, the health department said in its bulletin. In the age group of 61-75 years, the rate stands at 6.58 per cent, it said. The department, however, did not mention the total number of COVID-19 deceased in the respective age groups.
According to an official of the health department, who is also a doctor, most of those belonging to the age bracket of 61-75 years were found suffering from hypertension, diabetes or other ailments such as renal disease, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD), which ultimately led to their demise.
Age is definitely a factor, as the body’s immune system tends to weaken as people grow old, which, in turn, affects their ability to combat a disease, senior physician Dr Syamasis Bandyopadhyay said.
“Moreover, they are also fighting multiple age-related ailments like diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, renal failure and more. That is why the COVID-19 death rate is comparatively higher among the older population,” the senior physician told PTI. So far, as many as 1,861 coronavirus-affected in the state have died due to comorbidities, and COVID-19 in these cases were “incidental”.
Bengal’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 98,459 on Monday, with 2,905 fresh cases. Forty-one people succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the state to 2,100.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.