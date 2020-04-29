COVID-era: Here is how Employee wellness and immunity-boosting activities are gaining importance in boardroom discussions

With coronavirus, the prime agenda of corporate management discussions have shifted to employee wellbeing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to follow immunity-boosting guidelines issued by the Ayush Ministry, amid COVID-19 pandemic, to supplement the fight against the disease. While there is still no cure for the disease, a lot of health experts are saying that a strong immune system could help. With coronavirus, the prime agenda of corporate management discussions have shifted to employee wellbeing. Many corporates are evolving their employee wellness initiatives extensively by introducing webinars on ayurvedic nutrition and its benefits and virtual yoga sessions and respiratory exercises. Several companies are also reaching out to counselors, psychiatrists, Ayurveda experts and to help employees to boost their immunity. Banks to online shopping portals are taking measures to help their customers to boost immunity and well-being.

With the lockdown till May 3, people are relying on the tips by Ayush Ministry to prevent the contagion. Industry experts say the phenomenon is going to gain popularity among modern households and offices, with more corporates promoting these tips for the next few months.

Here is how companies are helping their employees to boost immunity and mental well-being;

Kotak Mahindra Bank – This bank is providing its employees live sessions on yoga asanas and breathing techniques to boost immunity and respiratory strength with the Celebrity yoga acharya – Ira Trivedi.

Flipkart – This online shopping platform is encouraging its employees to take a ‘Digital Chai Break’ where it is promoting working parents to bring their young kids to greet colleagues while also sipping a hot cup of tea that is proven to boost immunity.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare – This British multinational pharmaceutical company is coming up with ‘desktop yoga’, wherein live yoga sessions will be offered for all its employees.

Accenture – This business management consultant company offers its employee’s assistance programs. These programs provide support for issues like depression, stress, anxiety, and substance abuse. Additionally, employees are offered telephonic services, wherein they can ask a physician health-related questions 24/7. Additionally, with the company’s wellness program employees can set health goals and get rewards for completing healthy activities.

Brookfield Properties – This real-estate services company, is hosting a webinar with Dr. Shijoe Mathew (Consultant, Ananda in the Himalayas) on ayurvedic nutrition, that can help boost one’s immunity and gut health. The company is also hosting a series of engagement activities, interactive sessions with industry experts, creating engagement videos, and running rewarding contests, as part of their ‘Positive Pulse’ a wellness initiative.

OZiva – This plant-based nutrition has started an initiative called ‘Each one, one call’ for their employees, wherein each day they draw two names who are supposed to talk to each other for an hour. This interaction practice is done to keep the team connected and making sure that each one has someone to talk to. Because in the times where people are stuck at home, there are many who do not have anyone to talk to, which leads to stress and depression. This initiative helps the employees in their mental well-being.

Stanza Living – A shared-accommodation player, is conducting webinars for its employees and their families, wherein members from their internal learning and development team are conducting live rejuvenating yoga sessions. These are hour-long sessions, to keep the teams physically and mental wellness. Experts say such initiatives will help employees to keep themselves motivated and energized during these unprecedented times.

Xanadu Realty – This real-estate B2B consulting firm, over the past few weeks, has driven the engagement agenda through constant engagement with associates with the leadership including live address to the group by the CEO. They have also introduced free online health checkups for associates and their families. They have introduced an innovative digital talent hunt – Xanadu’s Got Talent – which encourages all associates to express themselves and share it with the rest of the organization to make work-from-home fun.