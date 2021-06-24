Covid Effect: Ayurveda immunity products demand spike in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore during 2nd wave

Sharma further said that the increase in demand in smaller cities indicate the potential of the Ayurveda industry in future. (Representative image)

In an attempt to strengthen their immunity amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, people in metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore turned to Ayurveda which saw heightened demand for Ayurveda immunity-booster products, as per the statistics released by Kapiva which is an Ayurveda products brand. For the first half of the year 2021, state-wise the highest growth was registered in Maharashtra (31%) followed by Karnataka (10%) and Delhi (10%).

The rise in demand was particularly noticeable in the months of March and April when the country was undergoing the worst of the second wave of Coronavirus. During the two months, the demand for Ayurveda immunity booster juices among residents of Delhi increased by 100 percent. Similarly, the consumption of immunity boosters among residents of Mumbai and Bangalore increased by 30 percent and 20 percent respectively during the same period, the company said in a press release.

As cases of Coronavirus increased across the country with wide local transmission during the second wave, people stepped up their immunity booster intake as a preventive care step. The hike in demand for Ayurveda immunity boosters was also registered in a number of tier 2 cities during the same period. The tier 2 cities which registered hike in consumption of such products included Lucknow, Thane, Jaipur, Nagpur, Kanpur, Indore, Guwahati, Vadodara, Ludhiana, Patna, Dehradun, Ranchi, Varanasi, Meerut, Raipur, Agra, Jamshedpur, Mohali, and Allahabad among others with a large number of these cities emerging as high Coronavirus caseload cities during the second wave.

Commenting on the rise in demand for Ayurveda products, Ameve Sharma, Co-Founder, Kapiva said that the statistics reflect the notable change in the behaviour of young Indians and their inclination towards Ayurvedic products. Sharma further said that the increase in demand in smaller cities indicate the potential of the Ayurveda industry in future.