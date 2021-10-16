Covid: Delhi records zero death, 21 new cases; positivity rate 0.04 pc

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,089.

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 21 fresh cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

Two Covid-related fatalities have been recorded so far this month in Delhi, on October 2 and 10, according to official data. Only five deaths due to COVID-19 were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

On Saturday, 21 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Friday, 26 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

The number of cumulative cases stands at 14,39,358. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

A total of 48,870 tests — 43,504 RT-PCR and 5,366 rapid antigen — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded on that day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.