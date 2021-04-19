  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID: Delhi govt deploys officers to monitor procurement, supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug

By:
April 19, 2021 11:33 AM

The Delhi government on Monday deployed two teams of officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and the Remdesivir drug amid a shortage of both following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases here.

The Delhi government on Monday deployed two teams of officers to monitor procurement and supply of oxygen and the Remdesivir drug amid a shortage of both following an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases here. The national capital on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

According to an official order issued by the health department, a team of nine officers will be deputed at oxygen filling plants, and oversee operations of medical oxygen suppliers. “The officers will oversee the entire procurement process of medical oxygen by the filler agency and ensure that the quantity of oxygen procured is properly entered in the dedicated register,” it said.

“The team will oversee distribution of medical oxygen to various hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi. Each officer shall submit a report on a daily basis to the Officer on Special Duty,” the order said. Through a separate order, the Delhi government also deputed 28 drug inspectors to monitor the movement of Remdesivir injections in the national capital on a daily basis.

“The drug inspectors shall oversee the whole procurement process of Remdesivir injection starting from placement of order and its receipt by distributor or dealer from company,” it stated. The team will ensure that all supplies received by distributors and dealers are entered in their relevant records and all inventories are properly accounted, the order said

