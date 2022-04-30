At 3,688, India sees single-day spike in new cases; Delhi’s positivity rate breaches 5% mark

Coronavirus Pandemic April 30th Live News: India continues to see considerable increase in daily coronavirus cases. The morning health bulletin released by the government shows that the country logged 3,688 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. In terms of Covid fatalities, 50 people lost their lives due to corona-related issues. This is the second consecutive day when India has seen more than three thousand Covid cases. In National Capital Delhi, over 1,000 new cases were reported on Friday. The most worrying sign is the rising positivity rate. At present, Delhi’s positivity rate stands at 5.28 per cent. Anything above 5 per cent is considered as critical. In China, Shanghai on Friday reported no new cases in the quarantine zone signaling at the ebbing of the new wave.

Here are the latest updates related to the pandemic from India and around the globe: