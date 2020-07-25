Covid capital: Where did the virus go?

- Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 86%; active Coronavirus cases lowest in seven weeks
- COVID-19: Assam, Bihar, Bengal, Karnataka among 9 states asked to ramp up testing, strictly implement containment plan
- Covid drug: Cipla gets DCGI nod to launch Favipiravir for treatment of coronavirus patients
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.