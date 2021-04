The rupee weakened further by 11 paise against the US currency to close at its weakest level in nearly five months on Thursday amid fears that a rapid resurgence of Covid cases in the country can disrupt economic recovery.

Logging its fourth straight session of losses, the domestic currency settled at 74.58 to the US dollar — the lowest level for the rupee since November 13, 2019.

Meanwhile, the benchmark bond yield closed at 6.031%, down from Wednesday’s close of 6.081%.