Covid 3rd wave: 70 % kids in PCMC sero survey show antibodies

Even as the probable third wave of Coronavirus remains on the mind of most people in the country and its feared consequences for children, a sero survey conducted in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad has revealed that 70 percent of the kids from the area have already developed Covid-19 antibodies. The sero survey which was carried out in the city found that 70 percent children in the age group of 6-18 had antibodies, the Indian Express reported.

The sero-survey which was conducted over a 10 day period starting from June 16 and concluding by June 26 had respondents from the slums, chawls, housing societies and high-rise buildings. The survey which collected blood samples in a random manner from the people in the area saw the participation of a total of 10,082 respondents across the age groups.

Among its major findings, the survey revealed that about 81 percent of the residents from the area have developed antibodies against the disease. Significantly, among the respondents in the 6-18 age group, 70.6 percent children were found to have developed antibodies. The presence of antibodies was found at 78.9 percent, 91.1 percent and 90.5 percent for the 18-44, 45-60 and above 60 age groups respectively.

Commenting on the sero-survey results, Dr Laxman Gofane, Head of Medical Department, PCMC told the Indian Express that the finding has given them reason enough to feel relieved as 70 percent of the kids from the area have already developed antibodies. The apprehensions expressed by several health experts about the third wave primarily targeting children had left people worried, he added. However, he added that it would be too early to assume that children are in a safe zone as there is no evidence to suggest that the anti-bodies will be effective against the Delta Plus variant of the virus.