  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID: 332 deaths, over 17k cases in Delhi

By: |
May 08, 2021 5:06 PM

There are 87,907 active cases and over 12.03 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

The infection tally rose to 13,10,231 after the national capital recorded 17,364 new cases in the last 24 hours.The infection tally rose to 13,10,231 after the national capital recorded 17,364 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded 332 more COVID-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections on Saturday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day, the Health Department said.

There are 87,907 active cases and over 12.03 lakh people have either recovered, migrated out or have been discharged, according to a health bulletin.

Related News

The infection tally rose to 13,10,231 after the national capital recorded 17,364 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 23.34 per cent, lower than 24.92 per cent a day ago.

The death toll rose to 19,071 after 332 more people succumbed to the pathogen.

Of the 22,289 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,451 are vacant. As many as 49,865 patients are in home isolation and the number of containment zones have risen to 51,338, according to the bulletin.

A total of 79,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Friday, of which 67,753 were those who got their first dose, the bulletin stated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID 332 deaths over 17k cases in Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Allow states to have own apps for COVID-19 vaccination: Maharashtra CM
212 states account for over 80 pc of active coronavirus cases
3Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia urges Centre to maintain 700 MT of oxygen supply to Delhi