Covid: 305 new cases, 44 more fatalities in Delhi; positivity rate of 0.41pc

June 10, 2021 5:09 PM

The national capital had recorded 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 305 COVID-19 cases and 44 more fatalities on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Thursday.

Delhi recorded 305 COVID-19 cases and 44 more fatalities on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Thursday.

The national capital had recorded 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.

