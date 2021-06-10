Covid: 305 new cases, 44 more fatalities in Delhi; positivity rate of 0.41pc

The national capital had recorded 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.
Delhi recorded 305 COVID-19 cases and 44 more fatalities on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.41 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Thursday.
The national capital had recorded 337 new infections with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent and 36 fatalities on Wednesday.
