COVID-19:Noida, Ahmedabad, Delhi’s Nizamuddin among 10 hotspots; govt ramps up containment measures

Positive cases of Coronavirus have reached 1,251 in the country with more than 32 casualties. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak in India:Five days after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country, positive cases of Coronavirus has reached 1,251 in the country with more than 32 casualties. While the government maintains that so far it does not have any substantial data to point towards the community transmission of COVID-19, it has at the same time zeroed in on 10 hotspots across the country which have seen an unusual pattern of infection. The government marks an area as a hotspot when there is a probability of high transmission in the area with more positive cases being reported from a single area. Apart from Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin area in the national capital, the other eight hotspots include Noida, Meerut, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta and Bhilwara, the IE reported.

A source in the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) told IE that authorities define an area as a cluster if more than 10 cases have come from the area. Likewise an area where several clusters have been located is defined as a hotspot, the source added. The government has stepped up containment measures and shored up testing facilities in the identified hotspots.

Delhi’s Nizamuddin and Dilshad garden areas are declared as hotspots after number of cases soared there. The city of Ahmedabad has shown the most unusual pattern of infection in the country with three casualties and only five positive cases in the city. The source in the IDSP told IE that for every death there must have been lots of more cases and there appears to be a mismatch of the number of infected patients.

In Meerut, a man who had come back from Dubai is believed to have spread the virus in the area when he visited his in laws on public transport. In Mumbai, a hospital had to be closed after a doctor died of Coronavirus and his son also testing positive later on. Survey of more than 20 lakh people has been conducted in Bhilwara where lots of positive cases were reported among the staff members of a private hospital.

A senior health official told IE that the authorities have ramped up testing facilities in these areas and it will be done according to the set protocols. Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union Health ministry, also said in his daily press briefing that the government is studying the emerging hotspots and will take rigorous containment measures in these areas.

With cases in most of the countries increasing at a much higher speed and governments testing lakhs of people in their countries, experts have asked for widespread testing across the country. India, so far has only conducted 38,432 tests across the country. The source in the IDSP told IE that as of now there is no change in the testing strategy of the government but the government has identified the emerging hotspots and is stepping up measures in these areas.