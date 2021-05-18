COVID-19:Kerala logs 31,337 new casees, 97 deaths, 45,926 recoveries

So far, 1,81,49,395 samples have been tested.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 31,337 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 21,70,651, while the toll mounted to 6,612 with 97 more deaths, the state government said. As many as 45,926 persons have been cured, taking the recoveries to 18,46,105 and the active cases to 3,47,626. In the last 24 hour, 1,34,553 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 23.29 per cent.

Those who tested positive today included 109 health workers. Of the positive cases, 150 people had come from outside the state and 28,921 were infected through contact.

Malappuram reported 4,320 cases today, the highest. Ernakulam accounted for 3,517 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 3,355, Kollam 3,323 and Palakkad 3,105.

At least 10,10,995 people are under quarantine in various districts, including 37,974 in hospitals. Officials said strict lockdown restrictions continue in the state. Four highly infected districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram are under triple lockdown.