Covid-19: World hits 800,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths

The world hit a grim coronavirus milestone Saturday with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases. That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Governments have been attempting to balance public health with economic health.

Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting. In the U.S., the nation with the most infections, health officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.6 million.

The U.S. also leads the world in deaths, with more than 175,000. The news comes as South Korea, once considered a coronavirus success story, banned large gatherings, shut nightspots and churches and banned fans from professional sports to slow a viral resurgence.

Germany, which also initially slowed the virus, reported a four-month high of more than 2,000 cases on Saturday.

Schools there reopened two weeks ago, and at least 41 schools this week reported students or teachers were infected.

In the US, schools have begun to reopen, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, quarantines and anxiety among parents