Covid-19: Why Maharashtra is recording more infections

On Sunday, as Maharashtra recorded 22,084 infections, the Covid cases in the state totaled 1.04 million. The state now accounts for a fifth of India’s cases. Globally, Maharashtra is the province with highest number of infections. In terms of deaths, it would rank tenth in the world.

Although Maharashtra was one of the earlier states to be affected by the virus it continues to report more infections, whereas Tamil Nadu has slowed down. On September 13, the daily growth rate in infections in Maharashtra at 2.3% was higher than Tamil Nadu’s 1.3%.

One significant reason for infections not slowing down in the state may be high levels of urbanisation. While 62.8% of total infections in India come from urban centres, in Maharashtra this ratio is a higher 83.7%. Until a month ago, 91% of infections in the state were seen in urban centres. More important, 54.8% of these are still accounted by three districts of Mumbai, Thane and Pune. Although the share of these three districts has declined over the past month the increase has mostly been accounted for by other urban districts, which now account for 28.9% of the state’s total infections.

An analysis of daily infection levels presents a better picture on why infections may still be rising in the state. While Mumbai, Pune and Thane still account for 42% of total daily cases, over the last month their contribution has increased 1.7 times. Meanwhile, daily cases have grown 2.5 times for other urban centres. Infections in rural areas have risen 2.1 times but the increase in semi-urban districts has been the slowest at 1.8-times. Within urban districts too, it is the municipal corporations that are contributing more. On September 13, 60% of cases in Nagpur district were registered in the Nagpur municipal corporation as per the state government’s report. Similarly,in Pune district, the city accounted for nearly half of the district’s cases.