COVID-19: Who will be vaccinated first? Hear from Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

There are two vaccines that are currently under second phase of human clinical trials and one in third. Image: Reuters

As the Coronavirus vaccine development reaches the advanced stages of human clinical trials, the central government has made a roadmap for distribution/supply chain of vaccines in India. To give the recent updates and country’s plan on Covid vaccine, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will go live today afternoon and address all Coronavirus vaccine related queries. The announcement will focus on the timeline and availability of COVID-19 vaccination, who will be vaccinated first and what are the government’s immunization targets for the second quarter of 2021. “Tune-In tomorrow at 1PM to learn more about India’s COVID19 Vaccine plan,” the minister said in a tweet put out on Saturday.

Earlier, the central government during a meeting had discussed several plans for the distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine, according to a report by The Indian Express. A high-level government meeting was held where top government officials including the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Scientific Adviser, Empowered Action Group Convenors and department secretaries deliberated on having an effective COVID-19 vaccine distribution system. During the meeting, vaccine development and its stages were also discussed in addition to the district health action plans to combat the pandemic.

The government has also planned to boost the eVIN Platform that will monitor the vaccine supply chain as well as the delivery system of Coronavirus vaccines as soon as they are available. The vaccine development process is being monitored by an expert group which is headed by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul and Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Meanwhile in India, there are two vaccines that are currently under second phase of human clinical trials and one in third. These include Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D and Oxford’s Covishield.