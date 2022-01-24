Covid-19: West Bengal registers 4,546 fresh cases, 37 fatalities

At least 20,157 recoveries were reported in West Bengal in the past 24 hours which improved the discharge rate to 94.17 per cent.

West Bengal on Monday recorded 4,546 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more fatalities, a bulletin of the state health department said.

The caseload in the infection is now 19,69,791.

The state had registered 6,980 infections and 36 deaths on Sunday.

The bulletin said the positivity rate came down to 8.84 per cent from Sunday’s 9.53 per cent and the number of active cases declined by 15,648 to be at 94,535.

Fourteen COVID-19 fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas district and seven people succumbed to the infection in the city during the day.

The total number of deaths in the state due to the pandemic is now 20,375, the bulletin said.

Since Sunday, West Bengal tested 51,421 samples taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,28,31,145, the bulletin said.