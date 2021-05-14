  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: West Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 cases

May 14, 2021 9:15 PM

The Covid-19 death toll in the state rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the disease, said the health department bulletin.

West Bengal on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 19,131 recoveries were recorded in the state since Thursday.

Accordingly, the number of active cases climbed to 1,31,792.

AS many as 70,051 samples have been tested in the state over the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

