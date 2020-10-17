  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s health condition improves

October 17, 2020 6:18 PM

The Medinipur MP's fever subdued in the morning and he had a normal diet in the afternoon, they said.

The health condition of West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who has tested positive for COVID-19, improved on Saturday after his oxygen saturation levels and other parameters “stabilised”, doctors treating him at a private hospital said. The Medinipur MP’s fever subdued in the morning and he had a normal diet in the afternoon, they said.

A CT scan of Ghosh’s thorax was done after doctors found “some defects in his lungs”, they added. “Ghosh underwent a CT scan of the thorax today afternoon after doctors found some defects in his lungs. His overall condition has improved as his fever has gone down.

“His oxygen saturation levels are normal and all his vitals are stable. He is on a normal diet,” a doctor said. The future course of treatment will be decided after the CT scan reports are received, he said. Ghosh tested positive for the infection on Friday within a week of claiming that “corona is gone”.

