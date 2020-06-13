  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19: We must focus on controlling number of fatalities, says Anand Mahindra

By: |
Published: June 13, 2020 11:03 PM

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said even though the level of transmission is probably significantly higher and largely untraceable and unreported, it shouldn't alarm the world. "The absolute number of infected in a country of our size is inevitably going to rise," he said.

Suggesting steps for the way forward, he said, “What we must focus on & control is the number of fatalities & the availability of beds/ICU beds”.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday called for focus on controlling number of fatalities due to coronavirus and ensuring availability of hospital beds, saying that in a country of India’s size the number of infection is inevitably going to rise.

In a series of tweets, Mahindra said even though the level of transmission is probably significantly higher and largely untraceable and unreported, it shouldn’t alarm the world. “The absolute number of infected in a country of our size is inevitably going to rise,” he said.

Related News

Mahindra further said, “In fact the level of transmission is probably significantly higher & largely untraceable & unreported. This shouldn’t alarm the world”.

Suggesting steps for the way forward, he said, “What we must focus on & control is the number of fatalities & the availability of beds/ICU beds”. These numbers are real and trackable, he added.

“So far, the percentage of fatalities has been mercifully low & with boosted medical infrastructure we must aim to keep the numbers low,” Mahindra added.

Stating that a vaccine is many months away, if not longer, he said, “An effective prophylactic could be closer, but unpredictably so. In the meantime, as we return to work, it’s good to know that if we are disciplined about using masks, we could keep ourselves & others safe”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. COVID-19 We must focus on controlling number of fatalities says Anand Mahindra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PIB Principal DG K S Dhatwalia discharged from AIIMS
2Covid-19: Health ministry issues revised clinical management protocols as infection cases rise 
3Highest single-day spike of 198 COVID-19 cases in Ladakh