Covid-19: Virus infections get ‘unlocked’, grow faster in many states — State-wise numbers

The current growth of 3.7% per day in Unlock 1, though, is large enough for India to replace Russia within 10 days as the world’s third-highest number of infections.
The rapid rise in Covid-19 infections, more than anything else, would have made most believe the first phase of ‘Unlock’ (from June 1 till date) would see growth rates slowing; by June 1, India had 1,90,535 number of Covid-19 infections. While this has happened for the country as a whole – daily growth rates fell to 4% in Unlock 1 versus 5.1% in Lockdown 4 which lasted from May 17 to 31– it is not true of several large states. The current growth of 3.7% per day in Unlock 1, though, is large enough for India to replace Russia within 10 days as the world’s third-highest number of infections.
Daily growth rates in infections have slowed in Mumbai, but it has risen in the case of states like Haryana (see graphic). Other regions that recorded a faster growth rate in Unlock 1 than in Lockdown 4 are Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana. Both Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have seen their growth rates remain unchanged.
- Covid-19: India's first coronavirus vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets DCGI nod for human clinical trials
- 'Unlock 2' guidelines issued: Schools, colleges, cinemas to remain shut till July 31 — check details
- COVID-19: Fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services and convalescent plasma - All you need to know
Haryana grew the fastest among major states, registering a daily growth of 7.3% in cases. Punjab, which has until now, had a muted growth, grew at 3.1% in Unlock 1 as compared to 1% in Lockdown 4. Delhi, despite its large base, has grown at considerable 5.5% since June 1. Telangana is emerging as another troubled state as its growth rate has nearly doubled to 6.5% ever since it started ramping up testing in the region.
Fortunately, some states have started slowing down as well. Maharashtra, possible helped by low levels of testing, has registered only a 3.4% growth in cases in Unlock 1. Madhya Pradesh, despite an increase in testing, has successfully brought down its growth rate. Gujarat and West Bengal have also seen a dip in growth but, given both states have not ramped up testing, this may not be indicative of the true situation on the ground. A recent sero-survey in Kolkata showed that of the 396 samples tested, 14% had developed antibodies to fight Covid-19; yet, Kolkata reports only 5,573 cases.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.