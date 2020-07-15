COVID-19 Vaccine: Will ensure that vaccine reaches every nook & corner of India, says Nita Ambani

“It’s our duty, ‘dharma’ and ‘seva’ to serve the nation,” Nita Ambani said.

Coronavirus vaccine in India: Reliance is gearing up to do its bid in fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic. In a recent announcement by Nita Ambani, Chairperson & Founder of Reliance Foundation, the company has assured that as soon as the vaccine for Coronavirus is available for masses, Reliance will step forth and volunteer for digital distribution and supply chain of the vaccine. Nita Ambani, speaking at the annual general meeting mentioned that Reliance will ensure that vaccines will reach each and every part of the country.

Apart from this, Reliance Foundation Chairperson further stressed that war against the deadly COVID-19 infection is not over and therefore, the company is looking forward to partnering with the government as well as local municipalities to ramp up Coronavirus testing in India. “The mega-scale testing for Coronavirus across the country will be done with the help of Jio’s digital infrastructure,” Nita Ambani said.

“It’s our duty, ‘dharma’ and ‘seva’ to serve the nation,” she said as she talked about Reliance’s contribution ever since the Coronavirus broke out in India. The company has provided free fuel for vehicles used in the Emergency Services across the country. Further, under Mission Anna Seva, she underlined that the company has provided at least five crore meals to frontline workers, daily-wage earners, and marginalised communities.

The company has also produced one lakh masks and hundred thousand PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) for healthcare workers and caregivers in India on a daily basis. According to Ambani, the PPEs produced have much cheaper rates than the imported ones (almost one-third of the price). Reliance Foundation, on the other hand, has also donated a sum of Rs 535 crore to various relief funds amidst the nationwide lockdown. This also includes the company’s contribution to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

Meanwhile in India, the total number of Coronavirus cases has crossed 9.36 lakh where more than 3 lakh people are active and 5.9 lakh people have recovered.