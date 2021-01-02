  • MORE MARKET STATS

Good news for UP! Covid vaccine will be available in the state near Makar Sankranti, says CM Adityanath

By: |
Updated: Jan 02, 2021 4:52 PM

The chief minister added that a dry run of the vaccine is being held at some places in the state on Saturday.

coronavirus vaccine, covid vaccine, yogi aditynanath, uttar pradesh cm, covid vaccine in up, makar shankranti, dry of vaccine in upVaccination in UP to start from January 14, says CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the state close to Hindu festival ‘Makar Sankranti’ which will be celebrated on January 14.

Speaking at a programme here, he said, “We initiated the campaign against COVID-19 in March 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and at the beginning of this year we could say firmly that the dry run of the vaccine will be held on January 5 across the state and the vaccine will be available near around Makar Sankranti.”

Related News

The chief minister added that a dry run of the vaccine is being held at some places in the state on Saturday.

Adityanath was speaking while laying the foundation stone of Advocate’s Building at the collectorate campus here on Saturday.
On Friday, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting permission for restricted emergency use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for the roll-out of the first COVID-19 shot in the country in the next few days.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Good news for UP! Covid vaccine will be available in the state near Makar Sankranti says CM Adityanath
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi reports less than 500 COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 7 months
2COVID-19: How India’s Coronavirus growth looks like in the beginning of 2021?
3Covid-19 India LIVE: Multiple dry runs across states conducted successfully; states ready for vaccination rollout