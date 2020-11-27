Covid-19 vaccine: Visit by foreign envoys to Pune pharmaceutical firms canceled

A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune. (Reuters/File Photo)

A visit by ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries to two pharmaceutical units in Pune which are involved in manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines has been canceled, a senior official said on Friday.

The visit to Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here had been scheduled for December 4.

“We have been told that the scheduled visit of December 4 stands canceled,” said Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

Earlier the visit was to take place on November 27, but it was deferred to December 4.

Serum Institute of India has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for a COVID-19

vaccine.