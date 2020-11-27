Covid-19 vaccine: Visit by foreign envoys to Pune pharmaceutical firms canceled

The visit to Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd had been scheduled for December 4.
A research scientist works inside a laboratory of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines, which is working on vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pune. (Reuters/File Photo)
A visit by ambassadors and envoys from 100 countries to two pharmaceutical units in Pune which are involved in manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines has been canceled, a senior official said on Friday.
The visit to Serum Institute of India and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd here had been scheduled for December 4.