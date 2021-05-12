Covid-19 vaccine: Uttarakhand to import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik

Giving the information at a press conference here, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said a five-member committee has been constituted for the purpose and the required funds have been arranged.
Uttarakhand will import 20 lakh doses of Sputnik vaccine over the next two months, officials said on Wednesday.
Giving the information at a press conference here, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said a five-member committee has been constituted for the purpose and the required funds have been arranged.
- 12 Opposition leaders write to PM Modi, demand free mass vaccination, suspension of Central Vista project
- Covid-19 vaccine paucity: Maharashtra suspends vaccination for 18-44 age group
- Covid-19 vaccine: Serum says will raise monthly production to 10 crore doses by August, Bharat Biotech promises 7.8 crore
The state government has also requested the country’s leading vaccine manufacturing companies to supply doses of the vaccine to Uttarakhand, he said.
He said the state government is constantly in talks with the Centre also as vaccine doses received so far are not adequate. “We will get 8 lakh doses this month and 9 lakh doses next on the condition that the second dose is administered to people who have already got the first dose,” he said.
The chief secretary said the state has received 80 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Centre whereas the state’s daily oxygen requirement is 60 tonnes.
“We have been allotted two containers of 20 tonnes each. We have requested the Centre for more containers and by Friday we will be getting six more of them,” he said.
The chief secretary reiterated that stern action will be taken against those indulging in black marketing of drugs and equipment used in COVID management.
IG Amit Sinha said 24 FIRs have lodged in connection with black marketing and overcharging of drugs and equipment used in COVID management and 35 accused have been arrested.
As many as 587 people have been penalised for not wearing masks and 6,057 for violating social distancing guidelines, he said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.