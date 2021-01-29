Covid-19 vaccine update: Who can take the jab and who are advised not to by government advisory

n the last 13 days, 28 lakh health workers have been vaccinated. (IE Image)

The Health Ministry floated a note on precautions and contraindications that beneficiaries should keep in mind before taking Covid-19 vaccine short or registering for it to the chief secretaries across states, mission directors and state immunisation directors on January 14 ahead of the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive. These guidelines are also exceptional cases where a certain person is not advised to get the jab.

Here are the cases for which Covid-19 vaccine is not advised

The vaccine shots are only for people aged above 18 years.

Individuals who have taken other vaccines need to take at least 14 days before taking Covid-19 vaccine.

For individuals hospitalised or severely unwell, the vaccination can wait until it is four to eight weeks from recovery.

Interchangeability of vaccine i.e taking one shot of one vaccine and another of another vaccine is not permitted. Both the doses (Covaxin/Covishield) has to be of the same vaccine.

For Pregnant and lactating women

According to the Health Ministry advisory, pregnant women, those expecting pregnancy or lactating mothers should not take the jab. They were not part of the clinical trials as well.

Pregnancy interferes with the body’s immune system or response to viral infections resulting in more severe symptoms in certain cases.

For section with weak immunity

Individuals who have a history of bleeding or coagulation disorder should take vaccination after consulting a practising physician. According to Bharat Biotech’s factsheet, people will allergies, weaker immunity also should not register for vaccination. In case this section wants to take the vaccine, Dr Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India, advised to go for inactivated Covaxin vaccine.

For section with chronic illness

Individuals with a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection history, those who suffered from chronic diseases and morbidities (neurological, cardiac, pulmonary, renal, metabolic, malignancies), or immunodeficiency HIV and patients on immune suppression due to any condition can, however, take the vaccine shot, said advisory by Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For the diabetics and obese

According to Dr V S Chauhan, former director of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (known for his efforts to develop a vaccine for malaria), such individuals should take vaccine first.

For those with allergies, Chauhan said they have to be under observation and for individuals with compromised immunity, the system for creating antibodies responses can be slow.

For people with co-morbidities

The individuals who have co-morbid conditions are one priority list and should take the vaccination. Their medication will not interfere with vaccine efficacy, said Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, during an audiovisual session on questions on the vaccine.

The vaccination is voluntary for it advisable as it can to a large extent protect one from contracting Covid-19 infection Guleria further said in the video posted on Health Ministry website.

In the last 13 days, 28 lakh health workers have been vaccinated.