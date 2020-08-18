Covid-19 vaccine update: Russian vaccine in India? Indian Embassy in touch with Sputnik V developer

The development comes days after news agency Reuters reported that Russia has received requests for more than 1 billion doses from different countries in the world.

Notwithstanding the aspersions being cast on Russia’s decision to approve the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine for public use, the Indian embassy has reportedly got in touch with the Russian medical research institute which has developed the vaccine. According to a source quoted in an Indian Express report, separate discussions are going on between the Indian embassy and Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology about the vaccine. The source also added that the Indian side is also waiting for the safety and efficacy data on the vaccine.

The development comes days after news agency Reuters reported that Russia has received requests for more than 1 billion doses from different countries in the world. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of the first Covid-19 vaccine and Western countries led by the United States expressed skepticism in view of the quick regulatory approval the vaccine got from the Russian regulatory authorities. Experts have also questioned thes secrecy surrounding the results of the clinical trials of the vaccine which have been conducted on the volunteers.

On the other hand, Russian President Putin has maintained that the vaccine is absolutely safe and has also reportedly got his daughter vaccinated to bring the point home.

The vaccine which has been named Sputnik V got registered without waiting for phase 3 of the clinical trials even as several leading vaccine candidates in the world are waiting for the results of phase 3 human trials. According to the website of Sputnik V, the phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials got concluded on August 1 after which the vaccine candidate received the certificate under emergency rules of the Russian Health Ministry. The website also informs that the phase 3 trials of the vaccine were started on August 12 with over 2,000 volunteers in countries ranging from some Latin American countries to Middle East countries.