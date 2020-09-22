Covid-19 vaccine update: Russia ready to share Sputnik V experience; Putin calls for global conference on vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin also proposed to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in co-operation in the development of anti-Coronavirus vaccines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the country is ready to share its experience with other countries regarding the Covid-19 vaccine, according to news agency ANI. Russia is the first country in the world to develop a vaccine for COVID-19—Sputnik V.

“We are ready to share our experience and continue cooperating with all states and international entities, including supplying the Russian vaccine which has proved reliable, safe & effective to other countries, Putin said at the 75th U.N. General Assembly debate, as reported by ANI.

I’d like to reiterate that we’re completely open to partner relations and willing to cooperate, Putin said.

In order to strengthen the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, Putin also proposed to hold an online high-level conference shortly for countries interested in co-operation in the development of anti-Coronavirus vaccines.

He said with the help of scientific, industrial and clinical experience of its doctors, Russia has promptly developed a range of testing systems and medicines to detect and treat the Coronavirus as well as registering the world’s first vaccine Sputnik V.

As many as 10 Asian, South American, and Middle-East countries have inked separate agreements with Russia to gain access to the Sputnik-V vaccine candidate.

Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia have already signed deals with Russia to access Sputnik-V vaccine. The country has claimed that 10 more countries have been negotiating to procure Sputnik-V vaccine.