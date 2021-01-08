Covid-19 vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effective against UK variant, study finds

Covid-19 vaccine update: Here’s a piece of good news in the New Year. Even though the new Covid-19 virus strain from the UK is threatening new curbs across the world due to its higher transmission capabilities, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is found to be effective against UK variant coronavirus, according to a study, Reuters reported.
The laboratory study was conducted by Pfizer and scientists from the University of Texas Medical Branch. According to the study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, the Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech seems effective in neutralizing UK variant coronavirus with the so-called N501Y mutation of the spike protein, the report said.
