  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 Vaccine update: India may get its first immunisation shot in January 2021, says Harsh Vardhan

By: |
December 21, 2020 3:37 PM

The minister said that the vaccines that have applied for emergency use authorization to DCGI are being analysed with seriousness.

Harsh Vardham covid vaccine, coronavirusUnion Minister Harsh Vardhan on when India will get first dose of Covid vaccine (File Image)

As the centre ramps up its preparedness for Covid-19 vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that Indians may get its first COVID-19 vaccine shot in January 2021.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Health Minister further said, that they are giving priority to the effectiveness of the vaccines to come to the market and will not do any compromise on that. “In any week of January, we will be in a position to administer first our COVID-19 vaccine shot .” he further affirmed

Related News

The minister said that the vaccines that have applied for emergency use authorization to DCGI are being analysed with seriousness.

When asked about how prepared India is for one of the largest the immunisation drive, he said that the union government has formed task forces at all state, district and block levels where thousands of master trainers are already trainer to handle the vaccination drive. Every centre will consist of a team of four people. The union minister further informed that more 20, 000 medical workers have been trained in 260 districts. CoWin, the digital platform for vaccination will track every beneficiary and generate a digital certificate after the completion of the second dose. ”

Talking about priority list for first phase vaccination, he minister said after consultations with experts, 30 crore people have been put on the list. The priority list includes health care workers, military and sanitation staff, police officers on COVID duty. People belonging to the age group above 50 years and those suffering from certain diseases are also on the government’s priority list.

Emphasising on India inching close to ‘atmanirbharta’ or self-reliance, he said the country’s coronavirus vaccine capabilities are at part with the rest of the world. Currently, human trials of six vaccines are underway in the country or are in different phases of development.

DGCI’s subject expert committee is examining three COVID-19 vaccine candidates: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, Pfizer-BioNTech and Serum Institute of India’s Covisheild for emergency use authorisation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Vaccine update India may get its first immunisation shot in January 2021 says Harsh Vardhan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1AI can help better predict cholera outbreaks in India: Study
2New strain of COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK
3PLI scheme in API: Can it make India king of world pharmacy? What are the challenges, way forward