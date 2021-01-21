  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 vaccine update: Bharat Biotech files application for emergency use approval for Covaxin in Philippines

By: |
January 21, 2021 1:33 PM

Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech decides to span out from the country and supply vaccines to other countries.

covid-19 vaccine update, coronavirus, bharat biotech, pfizer, covaxin, covishield, serum insitute of india, pfizer, astrazeneca, drug controloller genenral of India, SUGAM portant, emmergency use authorisationIndian company is the fourth one to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech decides to span out from the country and supply vaccines to other countries. On Thursday, the company filed an application for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine- Covaxin in the Philippines, according to a report by Reuters. The development was announced by Rolando Enrique Domingo, Chief at the Food and Drug Administration. He said that the Indian company (which made the vaccine candidate in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research) is the fourth one to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

For now, procurement of vaccines in the Philippines will be done via Gavi vaccine alliance COVAX facility and the vaccines are expected to be delivered within the first quarter of 2021, local reports citing Duterte government pandemic officials said. Under the programme, the country is likely to receive vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford- AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnsons.

Related News

It is to note that Bharat Biotech has already received emergency use approval in India and the vaccine administration has already started. Earlier this month, a go-ahead was given by the Drugs Controller General of India without the complete efficacy data. The vaccine, however, is still under the last phase of human clinical trials and will be approved for mass vaccination once the complete efficacy data is prepared.

The company has also applied to conduct trials in the neighbouring state- Bangladesh for the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine after its emergency use approval in India. According to a report by news agency Reuters, if the trial approval is granted, Covaxin will become the first vaccine to have clinical trials in Bangladesh. The idea is to provide faster access to the COVID-19 vaccine in a country where the population is more than 160 million. Till now, no trial for any Coronavirus vaccine candidate has been conducted in Bangladesh. Mahmood-uz-Jahan, a director at the state-run Bangladesh Medical Research Council has said that they have the proposal and they are currently studying it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 vaccine update Bharat Biotech files application for emergency use approval for Covaxin in Philippines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Australia posts zero virus cases, state chief calls for ‘Pacific bubble’
2Arthritis drug no better than standard care for severe COVID-19, says study
3South Africa to pay big premium for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India’s SII