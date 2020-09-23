  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 Vaccine trials in Mumbai: KEM Hospital starts trials of Covishield vaccine

By: |
September 23, 2020 1:36 PM

The hospital, located in Parel area, on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting the vaccine trials.

Covid 19 Vaccine trials in Mumbai, King Edward Memorial hospital, Oxford Covishield vaccine, BMC, RT-PCR antigen test, latest news on coronavirus pandemicTrials of the Oxford vaccine candidate are being conducted in Pune also. (Representational image: IE)

The civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday began phase II and III trials of the Oxford Covishield vaccine for COVID-19, an official said.

The hospital, located in Parel area, on Tuesday got the approval of the Maharashtra ethics committee for conducting the vaccine trials.

Related News

KEM Hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh told PTI that the hospital has started screening volunteers for the trials.

The medical facility will be conducting the trials on 100 volunteers, he said.

The city-based B Y L Nair Hospital, another facility run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has also received approval for conducting trials of the vaccine.

Both the KEM and Nair hospitals will be conducting the trials collectively on over 200 volunteers, sources said.

As part of the trials, volunteers who are found negative for coronavirus in both RT-PCR and antigen tests will be given the vaccine, they said.

Trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate are being conducted in Pune also.

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca for manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford, UK.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Covid-19 Vaccine trials in Mumbai KEM Hospital starts trials of Covishield vaccine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Canada reaches vaccine agreement with companies
2Intranasal vaccine for COVID-19! Bharat Biotech inks pact with WU’s School of Medicine; Check details
3Most people infected with novel coronavirus develop symptoms, says study