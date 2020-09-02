COVID-19 vaccine tracker: GSM Technologies launches ‘CoVaTrack’ for information on Coronavirus treatment, vaccines

The tracker aims to provide all such information about the ongoing test developers and researchers that can promote.

Amid the uncertainty growing around the development of Covid-19 vaccine across the world, CSM Technologies has built and developed the “CoVaTrack”—Covid-19 vaccine & treatment tracker based first in India. CoVaTrack is a one-stop destination for information on the production of the vaccine, as pharmaceutical firms, researchers, and nations around the world are working at a feverish rate to stop coronavirus in its path, which has caused tremendous havoc and distress worldwide.

CoVaTrack will keep a close track of the vaccine development activities across several phases of clinical trials throughout the long-drawn phase of vaccine production until regulatory approval and commercial introduction to the market.

The tracker aims to provide all such information about the ongoing test developers and researchers that can promote collaboration, participation, and quick tracking of such efforts by others in similar lines and by the development authorities.

The tracker aggregates information that is publicly accessible from databases of global clinical trials & other authoritative sources. Rich visualisations in a mobile-first user interface render the tracker user friendly and interactive.

This vaccine and treatment tracker also looks forward to providing insights into the field of study and new methodologies used or developed for furthering the process. It will inform you about the promising efforts to find a lasting cure and to instil hope & trust in a safer tomorrow.

Notably, CSM Technologies has built the Covid-19 vaccine tracker under the obligations of Corporate Social Responsibility.

Coronavirus vaccine development has been in different stages of investigation and development across the world and having a tool that will assess the development status of multiple vaccines in different countries will aid the healthcare agencies as well as people looking to gather credible information about the coronavirus vaccine.